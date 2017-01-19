Duston School footballers battle for honours with best in Britain

A team of girls from The Duston School have been invited to watch a Cobblers game at Sixfields after they represented Northampton Town FC in an inter-schools tournament. The squad reached the knockout stages of an event at Reading’s Madjeski Stadium which featured teams from across the south of England.

After losing to teams representing Coventry, Cheltenham and Portsmouth, the team rallied to beat Oxford, Reading and Milton Keynes and a draw against Wycombe.

Their fourth-placed finish propelled them into the knockout stages where they met a stronger Wycombe team who defeated Duston.