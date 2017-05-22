Duo on motorbike mount kerb and steal woman's handbag as she waits at bus stop in Northampton

A woman's handbag was snatched by a motorcyclist while she was waiting at a Northampton bus stop, police say.

The theft happened earlier today (May 22) at about 6.30am in Limehurst Square, Duston.

The motorbike mounted the kerb. One of the two people on the bike, who were both wearing dark clothing, snatched the woman’s bag and rode off with it.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.