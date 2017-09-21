Drivers in seven-and-a-half mile road rage chase after crash in Kettering

A crash in Kettering led to a road rage chase that lasted for more than seven miles.

The initial collision happened on the roundabout of Stamford Road, Central Avenue and Windmill Avenue in Kettering between 1pm and 2.30pm yesterday (Wednesday).

Road rage followed between the two drivers who then left the scene, with one chasing the other.

Both parties are alleging dangerous driving by the other following the collision in the town, with the chase ending in Mill Road, Woodford.

It is alleged the driver of the pursuing vehicle got out of her car and a man in the other car struck her.

Both were lone drivers with the woman driving a blue Volkswagen Polo and the man a blue Mazda 3.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, in confidence on 0800 555111.