Drivers give lukewarm reviews to Northamptonshire's new stretch of 'smart' motorway

A revamped stretch of motorway through Northamptonshire is finally running on all four lanes - but drivers have given the new section lukewarm early reviews.
The £94 million scheme to convert junctions 19 through to 16 into a Smart Motorway is not expected to be fully open until next month - but Highways England has now finally removed the 50mph speed limit between junctions 16 for Northampton and Junction 17 for the M45.
