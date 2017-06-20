Driver still wanted after fleeing scene of two-vehicle crash in Northampton, police say

Police are seeking the wherabouts of a motorist who fled the scene of a two-car road collision in Northampton.

The incident happened on Saturday, June 17 shortly before 1.30pm on the junction of Harlestone Road and Spencer Bridge Road, in St James End.

A maroon Ford Focus collided with a blue Vauxhall Astra, leading to severe traffic delays in the area.

A spokeswoman from Northamptonshire Police say they are yet to find the driver of the Ford Focus and are asking them to come forward.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.