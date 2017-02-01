Driver's arm slammed in car door in Northampton road rage attack

A man had his arm slammed in his car door during a road rage attack in Northampton.

The incident took place on the A43 just after 4pm when a man was approaching the A43 Round Spinney roundabout heading towards Kettering, on Sunday, January 29.

As he crossed the roundabout - in a blue Nissan Qashqai - the horn was sounded from a white MPV type car in the lane next to him.

The white car pulled in front of the Nissan and stopped in the road at Park View in Moulton.

The driver of the white car got out of his vehicle and made his way over to the victim's Qashqai where he opened the driver's door and shut it again on the victim's arm.

The driver of the white car is described as a white man with a 5ft 8in, in his early 30s, with a thick-set build and pale complexion.

He is said to have ginger, collar-length hair and a ginger beard.

He was wearing a sports jacket, shirt, tie, cardigan and narrow-fitting smart trousers and had an English accent.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.