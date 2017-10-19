Driver rescued from lorry after crashing into Daventry house

The driver of an articulated lorry had to be rescued from his cab after he collided with an unoccupied detached house in Daventry early on Thursday morning.

Police and fire services were called to the Badby Road West property after receiving reports of the incident at 1am on Thursday (October 19) morning.

The man was taken to Northampton General Hospital for treatment but his injuries are not believed to be serious or life-threatening.

"We were called at 1am to a report of a lorry going into a house," said a police spokesperson.

"The driver was trapped and had to be rescued by the fire service.

"No-one was in the house at the time."

Police remained at the scene while structural engineers carried out an assessment.