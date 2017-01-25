Driver pulled out of car and attacked in Corby

A driver was pulled out of a car and punched before the attackers smashed one of the windows of the vehicle.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault and criminal damage in Corby in the early hours of Sunday, January 22.

A group of men approached the car, within which were two men and two women, parked outside Corby Rugby Club in Rockingham Road at about 1am.

A police spokesman added: “The driver was pulled out of the car and punched and the front passenger window smashed.

“The driver managed to get back into the car and drive to safety.

“The offenders are described as white men between 18 and 25-years-old.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.