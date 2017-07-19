Driver fails to stop after hitting cyclist in Kettering

Have your say

Police in Kettering are appealing for witnesses after a car failed to stop following a collision with a cyclist.

The incident happened yesterday (Tuesday) between 7.30pm and 7.50pm in Broadway when a small silver hatchback was in collision with the cyclist.

A police spokesman said the driver failed to stop and drove off down Argyll Street.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information about it, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.