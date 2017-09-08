Driver charged with causing death of two people from Northampton

A man has appeared in court over the deaths of two people on the A605. driving without due care and attention and two counts of causing death by driving a vehicle unlicensed and uninsured vehicle following the crash on May 7 at Elton.

Andzejus Traskinas (20) of Artizan Road, Northampton, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, September 8) charged with two counts of causing death by

Officers were called just after 2am on May 7 following the two car crash.

Justinas Vosylius and Algirdas Pelegrimas, both aged 20, from Louise Road, Northampton were killed in the crash.

They were passengers in a blue Vauxhall Corsa.

A woman who was in the Corsa also suffered serious injuries in the collision.

A man, aged in his 50s, who was driving the second car, suffered minor injuries.

Traskinas did not enter any pleas and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Deputy District Judge Clarke said the case was too serious to be heard at the court and sent it to be heard at a crown court on October 6.

Traskinas was given bail to attend the court on that date.