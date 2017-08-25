Drive-thru coffee service opens on Northampton motorway for commuters on the go

Costa has opened a £500,000 drive-thru coffee service at a Northampton service station.
The new development at the Northampton South Roadchef, off junction 15a of the M1, has promised to help commuters grab a pick-me-up without stopping to shut off their engine.
10 new jobs have been created at the service station and staff at the drive-thru have been trained by 'Barista of the Year' Klara Rohel and
The new Costa opened its windows in July.
