Dozens of motorists caught for offences by police operation in Northampton

A roadside operation by Northamptonshire Police caught 51 offenders and led to 27 vehicles being seized and seven people being arrested.

The ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) day of action has taken place across Northampton on Wednesday February 15 between 8am and 8pm.

The operation resulted in the identification of 51 traffic offences, 27 vehicle seizures and seven arrests.

Traffic offences ranged from no insurance, expired MOT, number-plate offences, speeding and using a mobile phone at the wheel.

Notable arrests were as follows:

- A stolen vehicle was located following an ANPR hit on Barrack Road, Northampton. The vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested – he was also wanted for failing to appear in court.

- A vehicle being driven erratically was stopped and the driver arrested. He became aggressive and was subsequently charged for giving false details, possession of cannabis, having no licence or insurance and for resisting arrest.

- Another stolen vehicle reported just two hours earlier was located near Lumbertubs Way following an ANPR hit on Wellingborough Road. It was safely stopped by officers on Kettering Road. The driver and one of the passengers, aged 16, were arrested and taken to the Criminal Justice Centre, The third passenger was just 14-years-old.

Similar days are planned over the coming weeks.