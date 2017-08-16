Dozens of engineering jobs created ahead of new Northampton engine test centre

A Northampton-based engines company has been awarded £2.1million towards building a vehicle emissions test site in St James.

The proposed new MAHLE Powertrain technology centre in St James' Mill Road, off Weedon Road, has led to a recruitment drive for dozens of new engineers, technicians and apprentices in the town.

The centre will be built with an atmospheric chamber to test how engines perform in different conditions and can simulate how a car would perform at altitudes of up to 5,000 metres.

Ahead of the site's completion, which is scheduled for mid-2018, MAHLE is also hosting a recruitment open day on September 17.

Dave Beecroft, director of sales and marketing at MAHLE Powertrain, said: “We have worked hard with South-East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP) to secure this investment as part of an ongoing plan to expand and enhance our vehicle emissions testing capability in Northampton.

"This funding will allow us to grow the business and create employment opportunities by placing us at the forefront of the requirements of the new Real Driving Emissions legislation, which comes into force later this year.”

The new funding comes after the Government earmarked the South-East midlands as a "key area for growth" in their Industrial Stategy, and is backed by a £59million fund.

Details on MAHLE's new jobs at the technology centre can be seen on their website.