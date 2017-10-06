Door of Wellingborough house damaged

Police are appealing for information after the door of a house in Wellingborough was damaged.

The damage occurred at a property in Rycroft Close at about 1.30am on Thursday, October 5.

No further details have been released by the force.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.