Door forced open and house searched in Northampton burglary

A Northampton resident returned home to find their front door had been forced open and their house had been searched.

The incident took place between 8am and 5pm on Saturday, January 21. in High Street, Ecton when a neighbour reported hearing a loud bang at around 4.30pm.

They also saw a man trying the gate at the front of their property.

The man is described as white, in his early to mid-twenties and about 5ft 8in.

He was had a skinny to medium build and was wearing a baseball cap and a dark-coloured coat.

At about 5pm a dark-coloured car was also seen leaving the area.

Nothing appeared to have been stolen from the house.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.