Dog walker snaps two otterly grainy photos of rare species in Northampton river

Otters have been spotted splashing in the River Nene near a Northampton park.

Dog walker Nick Stephens snapped two photos of the endangered species in Beckets Park on Sunday (September 3) as they made a break for the water.

Spot the otter.

Although he admits the photo looks more like "a black cat with a long tail", he has shared the sighting with the UK Wild Otter Trust.

Nick, who is also chairman of the Buddies of Beckets Park group, said: "I was walking with my two dogs in Beckets Park in the evening when I heard some splashing and looked at the river. On the far bank side, not far from the Sea Cadets base, were two otters playing or fighting in the water.

"It was utterly amazing to see them and suddenly one came out of the water and rested on the bank for a short while. This otter then bounded off into the undergrowth. By the time I got my phone out to take a picture it was already bounding away.

"Considering there was a diesel spillage in the River a couple of months ago, it was even more remarkable to see the Otters alive and full of energy."