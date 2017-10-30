Dog walker attacked with piece of concrete after running into gang of eight in Northampton underpass

A man was assaulted twice around the head in an incident with a gang of eight people in a Northampton underpass.

Just before 3pm on Sunday (October 28), the victim was walking his dogs with his partner in the underpass at Ecton Brook Road, off Wellingborough Road, Ecton Brook.

They encountered a group of eight people, one of whom struck him around the head twice, once with a piece of wood and once with a piece of concrete, and verbally threatened him.

He sustained a graze and reddening to his face.​

The offender is described as a musty-smelling, 5ft 6in man in his early 20s with frizzy hair and wearing a beige top, black Puma jogging bottoms and a blue body warmer.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.