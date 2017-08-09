Dog that bit people in Northampton after escaping in stormy weather could be 'destroyed'

A dog that escaped from a Northampton garden and attacked four people during Storm Doris could be put down if a police application is successful.

Muppet (pictured) was seized following the attacks, which happened in Ingleborough Way, Duston, on February 23 this year, after it and another dog, Phoebe, escaped from the garden they were secured in.

Four people were bitten by the dogs and needed medical treatment at either Northampton General Hospital or from their GP.

Attending officers had to run over the dog Phoebe over in a police car to stop the animal attacking a man with a baby in a buggy and a child walking from school, a force spokeswoman said.

Phoebe was shot dead by firearms officers at the scene while Muppet was seized.

Muppet’s owner, Jeffrey Penfold, aged 48, of Clee Rise, Duston, refused to sign a destruction order when approached by police during the investigation so a hearing will be held at Wellingborough Magistrates Court on October 15 to determine the dog’s fate.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “It was decided to go with a destruction order as this felt like a proportionate way to manage the situation. This will provide immediate safeguarding for the public, while avoiding a criminal case for the owners.

“Letting the dog back was not an option. There were too many victims for this to be considered a safe option.”