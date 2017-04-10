Dog collided with girl in Northampton park before its owner HEAD-BUTTED her dad

A man whose daughter was knocked over by a dog in a Northampton playing field was then head-butted by the offending owner.

The assault took place between 11.30am and midday on Monday, 3 April at Curtlee Hill, Wootton, Northampton.

A police spokeswoman said the victim was walking with his young daughter in the playing field there when she was knocked over by a dog. An "altercation" ensued with the dog’s owner who then head-butted the victim.

The offender is described as a white man in his mid-to-late 20s with a medium build, short, dark hair and facial stubble. He wore a white T-shirt, a dark zip-up top and grey bottoms. He also wore a gold chain and a black cap.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.