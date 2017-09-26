Do you remember Mitchell's Library? Loaned-out book from closed Northampton library resurfaces

A 60-year-old library book from a long-gone Northampton library has resurfaced in Kent.

The ragged science-fiction novel, checked out from Michell's Library, based at 46 Bridge Street, in 1959 was discovered tucked in a household bookshelf in Beckenham.

A scan of the inside page. The book was last checked out from Mitchell's Library in 1959.

But with the library now shut, the finder is asking for Northampton folk to help tell her a little more about where the novel came from.

Marion Bromley, 65, from Kent, found the book while clearing out at room at her home for decorating.

She said: "I bought it for pennies in a second-hand shop in Bedford. I don't owe any fines on it, truly.

"The method of booking an item [from Mitchell's library] seems stunningly complicated.

"I would love to know more about the library it came from and what happened to it."

The 60-year-old copy of "Worlds of Tomorrow" by August Derleth is stamped with Mitchell's Library's address in Bridge Street. It was checked out in 1959 and warns a charge of "1/-" will be made for any damage to the plastic jacket.

46 Bridge Street is currently occupied by a takeaway restaurant.