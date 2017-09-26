Do you remember Mitchell's Library? Loaned-out book from closed Northampton library resurfaces

A 60-year-old library book from a long-gone Northampton library has resurfaced in Kent.
The ragged science-fiction novel, checked out from Michell's Library, based at 46 Bridge Street, in 1959 was discovered tucked in a household bookshelf in Beckenham.
But with the library now shut, the finder is asking for Northampton folk to help tell her a little more about where the novel came from.
Marion Bromley, 65, from Kent, found the book while clearing out at room at her home for decorating.
She said: "I bought it for pennies in a second-hand shop in Bedford. I don't owe any fines on it, truly.
"The method of booking an item [from Mitchell's library] seems stunningly complicated.
"I would love to know more about the library it came from and what happened to it."
The 60-year-old copy of "Worlds of Tomorrow" by August Derleth is stamped with Mitchell's Library's address in Bridge Street. It was checked out in 1959 and warns a charge of "1/-" will be made for any damage to the plastic jacket.
46 Bridge Street is currently occupied by a takeaway restaurant.
