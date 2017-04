Officers have issued this picture of a woman who may have information about a theft in Corby.

Two women allegedly took items from the Shell Garage in Cottingham Road, Corby, while a man allegedly acted as a look out while standing in the doorway just after 9pm on Tuesday, March 28.

Witnesses or anyone who recognises the woman in the picture can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.