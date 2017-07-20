Do you know this man? Police want to speak to him about an assault in a Northampton restaurant

Police have released CCTV images of a man they believe may have information about an assault in Northampton.

The incident happened at about 1am on Sunday, June 4, at Freddy’s Chicken fast food restaurant in Wellingborough Road. Police released the information today, July 20.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as it is believed he may have information that will help the investigation."

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.