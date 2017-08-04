Do you know this man? He might know something about an incident in a Northampton store

Police hunting a man who inappropriately touched a female shopper believe this man may have some information about it.

The incident happened in Aldi in Kingsthorpe on Friday, 7 July. The CCTV image has been released today, August 4, by Northamptonshire Police.

A spokesman said: "Sometime between 11.10am and 11.30am, a woman shopping in the supermarket was touched inappropriately by another shopper.

"Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as they believe he may have information about the alleged incident and are asking him to get in touch," he added.

The man, or anyone who may recognise him, is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.