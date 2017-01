A man wearing a camoflage jacket may have information about a bag theft from a Northampton maternity ward, according to police.

The incident happened between Sunday, October 2 and Thursday, October 6, 2016 when a bag was stolen from the maternity ward of Northampton General Hospital.

Officers would like the man pictured, or anybody who knows him, to get in touch.

Witnesses or anyone with information about th incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.