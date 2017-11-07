Do you know these men? Police want to talk them about thefts from Northampton hotel

Police want to speak to the men pictured as officers believe they may have information about thefts at the Park Inn Hotel, Northampton.

The incidents took place between 7pm on Wednesday, October 4, and 11pm on Tuesday, October 10, when two men damaged several staff lockers and stole personal belongings on two separate occasions.

The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.