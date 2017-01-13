Do you know these men? Police believe they may have stolen two bikes in Northampton

CCTV images of two men suspected of being involved in the theft of two pedal cycles from a Northampton car park.

A spokesman for the police said: "The alleged theft happened sometime between 11.45am and 12.15pm on Sunday, January 8.

Police have issued this CCTV image of a man police want to talk

"The bikes, one of which was a Carrera Virtuoso, had been left secured in the cycle rack in Sol Central car park, Marefair, Northampton town centre," he added.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the men pictured, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.