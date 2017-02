DJ equipment, laptops and clothing were stolen from a Northampton home.

The burglary took place in Wheatfield Road, Abington, on Friday February 10.

Between 8am and 10pm the property was broken into via the back door and items including two laptops, DJ equipment and clothing was stolen.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.