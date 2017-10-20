'Distinctive' jewellery and car keys stolen in Northampton home burglary

A gold locket, jewellery and other items were stolen in a burglary at a Northampton house.

The thieves broke in to the house in Five Acres Fold, off Hunsbarrow Road, Hunsbury, through a side door sometime between 3.15pm and 5.30pm on October 16.

They stole jewellery, electronic items and a set of car keys.

Police say most of the jewellery was of high sentimental value, including a distinctive oval-shaped gold locket, which has a criss-cross design on the front and is engraved on the back.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.