A branded bike was stolen from a Northampton residential street.

The Boardman Hybrid black and blue bike was taken between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on April 22 from Adnitt Street, off the A4500.

Anyone who has been offered a bike like this for sale or with any information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111