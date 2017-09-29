DINING OUT: Northampton's Turtle Bay packs a rum punch and a tasty lunch

The first five days before the weekend are always the hardest, especially when the average price for a week night Sex on the Beach is more than your hourly working rate.
But Northampton's Turtle Bay - for those of us whose idea of a balanced diet is holding two Long Island Ice Tea's in both hands - could be the long-awaited answer to help up the game for pre-drinks, without having to remortgage your home and pawn your great-grandmother's ring.
Without doubt, my colleagues reaffirm to me that the cocktails at the restaurant are some of the tastiest in town. Probably packing the most (rum) punch too.
A particular favourite of the Chronicle & Echo's 'team bonding' sessions being the 'Tingwray' made up of 'Uncle Wray overproof rum, with grapefruit crush & lime juice'.
A very happy, happy hour starts between 11.30am and 7pm, before starting again at 10pm, with all cocktails available at 2-4-1 prices, during that time.
But Turtle Bay - as you might have guessed from the title - is a beach-shack, Caribbean-themed eatery, aimed predominantly at foodies with a high tolerance for heat.
Northampton artwork adorns the walls, there is 196-seats and the restaurant is fitted out with only bright colours.
Between Chronicle & Echo staff, we have seen all seen this restaurant grow.
From sticky dance floors in Groove to Turtle Bay's soft launch and finally lunch after the official £800k opening, we have all had a bite of the action.
The Just Jerk Platter (£13.95) tantalised the lads in the evening with it's marinated jerk wings, glazed pork ribs, jerk beef riblets, Jamaican beef patty, sweet corn fritters, spiced popcorn, herb mayo & super green salad.
While the Supervital Green Salad with a chilli squid add-on (£10.50) and Kingston Pull Pork Toastie with Caribbean slaw & fries (£7) impressed us ladies who lunch.
One mum particularly enjoying her maternity leave and requesting anonymity said the venue was easy with a baby in tow and provided lots of lights to keep her nine-month-old quiet.
Since officially opening on Sunday (September 24) our (slightly) overly-attentive waiter told this writer's table that the restaurant had been fully booked-out every evening, which is probably testament to the hour of escape it provides on a working lunch.
But overall the theme for dinner and lunch was the same.
Good value for money and top-notch grub.
Rating: 8/10.
