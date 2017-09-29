DINING OUT: Northampton's Turtle Bay packs a rum punch and a tasty lunch

The first five days before the weekend are always the hardest, especially when the average price for a week night Sex on the Beach is more than your hourly working rate.

But Northampton's Turtle Bay - for those of us whose idea of a balanced diet is holding two Long Island Ice Tea's in both hands - could be the long-awaited answer to help up the game for pre-drinks, without having to remortgage your home and pawn your great-grandmother's ring.

Turtle Bay opened on Sunday (September 24).

Without doubt, my colleagues reaffirm to me that the cocktails at the restaurant are some of the tastiest in town. Probably packing the most (rum) punch too.

A particular favourite of the Chronicle & Echo's 'team bonding' sessions being the 'Tingwray' made up of 'Uncle Wray overproof rum, with grapefruit crush & lime juice'.

A very happy, happy hour starts between 11.30am and 7pm, before starting again at 10pm, with all cocktails available at 2-4-1 prices, during that time.

But Turtle Bay - as you might have guessed from the title - is a beach-shack, Caribbean-themed eatery, aimed predominantly at foodies with a high tolerance for heat.

Supervital Green Salad with a chill squid add-on (10.50) and Kingston PullPork Toastie with Caribbean slaw & fries(7).

Northampton artwork adorns the walls, there is 196-seats and the restaurant is fitted out with only bright colours.

Between Chronicle & Echo staff, we have seen all seen this restaurant grow.

From sticky dance floors in Groove to Turtle Bay's soft launch and finally lunch after the official £800k opening, we have all had a bite of the action.

The Just Jerk Platter (£13.95) tantalised the lads in the evening with it's marinated jerk wings, glazed pork ribs, jerk beef riblets, Jamaican beef patty, sweet corn fritters, spiced popcorn, herb mayo & super green salad.

While the Supervital Green Salad with a chilli squid add-on (£10.50) and Kingston Pull Pork Toastie with Caribbean slaw & fries (£7) impressed us ladies who lunch.

One mum particularly enjoying her maternity leave and requesting anonymity said the venue was easy with a baby in tow and provided lots of lights to keep her nine-month-old quiet.

Since officially opening on Sunday (September 24) our (slightly) overly-attentive waiter told this writer's table that the restaurant had been fully booked-out every evening, which is probably testament to the hour of escape it provides on a working lunch.

But overall the theme for dinner and lunch was the same.

Good value for money and top-notch grub.

Rating: 8/10.