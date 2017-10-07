DINING OUT: Franks Hamburger House is a great Northampton get-together foodie shack

A new team is taking over the café at Delapre Abbey, Northampton's hot spot for a spot of tea and preamble around some historic greenery.

It's strange then that the same team also run a burger bar in Wellingborough Road.

Chip-chip-hooray to Franks' bottomless fries with every meal. Every one is delicious and moreish.

Not to worry though. If Franks Hamburger House is anything to go by, Delapre Abbey is in good hands.

Franks' team seems to really give a damn about their local area. All the beef comes from a farm in Overstone and they employ their own butcher in-house. The veg comes in from Earls Barton, and the bread, herbs and spices are delivered from the Daily Bread Cooperative on the grounds of St Andrews. Check out the menu: How about a Guildhall burger? Maybe the Saints bbq chicken choice? Or their tallest burger, the Express Lift Tower?

It's a friendly touch, and a friendly restaurant. Our waiter was on the ball as one of our team asked just where they got their meat. He confessed he had never been asked before, but he knew it all off the top of his head, even giving us directions to the very farm to see for ourselves, and can I get you a jug of water? He seemed genuinely pleased to have us there.

But how good is this charmingly-named, locally-sourced, cheerily-presented meat?

The pick-and-mix desserts section led to this: waffles, vanilla ice cream, Nutella, banana, and salted caramel sauce. Smashing.

Smashing. Superb. Lipsmacking, an engineered parcel of the good stuff. Franks does a good burger. Nothing fell apart, or spilt out into my hands, or needed jaw-limbering yoga to get the first chomp in. No sogginess, slipperiness, and no blasted brioche either, just a toasty sesame seed bun. It's just a good satisfying bite. Full marks.

To say nothing of their fries. Everything on the mains menu comes with bottomless fries. One big bowl for everyone to pass around and share together. Every chip is crisp, salted and moreish. Want more? Get more. Why isn't everyone else doing this? This tribal, tummy-filling resolution that keeps everyone happy? It's a triumph.

The burger and fries alone will make a good meal, but the sides are a treat too (best mac'n'cheese I've ever eaten) and the pick-and-mix-your-toppings desert menu with ice cream, brownies, waffles (everything at once) is a delight.

No complaints. Maybe the drinks were a bit pricey but no worse than anywhere else, and maybe the benches along the walls were hard as church pews, but there were cushions to hand. This is a great get-together restaurant. Friends, family, birthdays, work-dos, I can't think of a better gig for it. Franks is simple and brilliant.

9/10