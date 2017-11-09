Developers release new artists' impressions of hotel on the former Northampton Fat Cats site

New artists’ impressions of a £10 million hotel on the site of a fire-ravaged Northampton late bar have been released - as developers say they are days away from lodging a planning application.

New artists' impressions have been released of the Angel Hotel planned for Bridge Street.

Back in August, Old Northampton Group (ONG) gave the Chronicle & Echo an exclusive glimpse of its most ambitious project yet - a bid to turn around one of the town centre’s most prominent eyesores.

Five years after a blaze destroyed the Fat Cat Cafe bar in Bridge Street, the company - which owns four other venues across town - now wants to restore the site as the Angel Hotel.

The early proposals, drawn up by the same architects (Stimpson Walton Bond) that renovated the town’s Guildhall, show the three-storey venue would have 84 beds with the current courtyard area converted into glass-fronted shops.

This week a spokesman for ONG confirmed the business is on the verge of submitting a planning application to Northampton Borough Council “within the next fortnight”.

Architects have also released new images of the hotel front in Bridge Street, which they say will attempt to recreate the building’s 19th-century brickwork.

The rear of the site facing onto Angel Street, which could contain two glass-fronted shops, will have a more modern feel to complement Northamptonshire County Council’s new headquarters, One Angel Square.

The ONG spokesman said: “It is hard to think of any company that has invested more in the town centre over the last 20 years.

“This could create local jobs, we would use local builders, local decorators.

“This is going to be fantastic for the town.”

The spokesman is hoping members of the public will comment on the application through the council’s online planning portal.

“We want to know what people think about our plans,” he said.

Back in August, the company spokesman said it was ONG’s “most ambitious project yet”.

To date, the group has invested £9 million across its four venues in Northampton: The Dept for Meat and Social Affairs, the Old House, Sazerac and the Lighthouse.