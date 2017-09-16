Developers mark empty seven-story office complex for student flat village in Northampton town centre

A long-empty seven-storey office complex next to the Greyfriars site in Northampton town centre could be made into a 250-bed student flat block.

Project after project to redevelop Belgrave House, in Greyfriars, has stalled or fallen through over recent years.

The 8,000 square-feet seven-storey complex backs onto the Grosvenor's Centre.

But plans to renovate the 8,000 square-foot block into student accommodation have now been submitted to Northampton Borough Council.

It includes space for large bike store for up to 250 bicycles.

But the new student village will not have any parking in a bid to promote cycling and public transport in the town.

A consultation is open until September 28.