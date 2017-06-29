Developers could tear up Northampton neighbourhood's last green space for new roundabout

The last green space in a Northampton neighbourhood could be ripped up to make way for a housing development roundabout.

Northampton Borough Council has agreed in principle to sell around 1,600 square feet of land in Lancaster Way, off Towcester Road, to developers Xcite Projects.

The red area makes green land that could be sold to Xcite Projects.

It comes after residents gathered in outrage to protest against Barry Howard Homes, who has ties to Xcite Projects, after the company cleared nine acres of trees and shrubs behind Lancaster Way in March.

And although the development for 142 new houses includes plans for a new green space, Northampton Borough Council will not be adopting it, a councillor has said.

Ward councillor for Delapre Julie Davenport said: "Go there after school and you'll find all the boys in that neighbourhood playing football. It's the only bit of green space Lancaster Way has left and it will be taken away.

"The residents in this area are firmly against these developments. Barry Howard Homes has already taken liberties clearing the trees and I've urged the council to reconsider selling the land."

Residents gathered to protest in March when developers cleared an estimated nine acres of trees.

The disposal was discussed at a full Northampton Borough Council cabinet meeting on June 21.

The land was first marked for disposal in 2007 and an agreement was made with Barry Howard Homes to purchase it.

After almost a decade, the buyer has now changed to Xcite Projects, who shared premises with Barry Howard Land Ltd in Crick in 2012.

A four-week consultation period has now opened for residents to have their say on the sale of green space.

Residents called the police, but no offence was committed when the trees were cleared or when the land was accessed.

If planning permission is issued, the green space and the cleared land behind it could be made into 142 new houses, a roundabout for access and a new green space.

Deputy leader of the council Phill Larratt said: "I understand that, in a first for our town, the borough council will not be adopting this new green space.

"If green space is not adopted and properly managed then you end up with a complete mess. I don't know why this land would not be adopted but I intend to get to the bottom of it."

Mr Barry Howard made no comment on the developments.