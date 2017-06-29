Detectives reveal pictures of 'large group' who saw a man left with serious injuries in Abington Street

A crowd of people who saw a man violently assaulted during the daytime in Northampton were captured on CCTV. Now police say they need to come forward.

Last Friday, June 23, a 49-year-old man was left with serious head injuries after being involved in a fight outside River Island on Abington Street.

CCTV shows the aftermath of the Abington Street assault.

Now detectives have released CCTV images of several people they believe either came to the victim’s aid following the assault or were near the location at the time of the incident and may have information that will assist the investigation.

A 49-year-old man suffered a serious head injury during the assault at about 4.50pm.

Detective Constable Leanne Lee is urging the people pictured to come forward.

She said: “CCTV footage shows there were several people in the area where the assault took place and we urgently need to speak to anyone who was there, who witnessed the fight or the assault or who went to help the victim.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting reference number 17000265508