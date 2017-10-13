Detective team who snared Northampton's most depraved sex offenders receive national award

A team of detectives responsible for securing the conviction of two of Northampton's worst sex offenders have been recognised at a national awards ceremony.

The team were responsible for investigating offences committed by husband and wife Nicholas and Joan Taylor who were convicted at the end of a seven-week trial in March.

Joan Taylor.

The couple were found guilty of 94 charges of drug and child sex offences dating from 1996 to 2006, involving children as young as 11. Both were jailed for 18 years.

The investigation was the largest of its type in Northamptonshire Police’s history.

Last night the team of detectives came third in the Police Federation’s National Detectives’ Forum Detective Investigation of the Year award.

DC Cathy O’Connor led the investigation with support from DCs James Greenwood and Laura Mannion and was in attendance at the ceremony last night to pick up the award.

She said: “The investigation into the Taylor’s was challenging yet extremely rewarding and I’m pleased the work of the team was recognised at last night’s ceremony.

“The courage of the victims in supporting our work must also be recognised. They trusted us and worked with us throughout the investigation and court process, showing immense bravery to stand up to their abusers.”

Detective Superintendent Dennis Murray, Head of Crime at Northamptonshire Police, said: “I’m thrilled that the outstanding work of the investigation team has been recognised nationally.

“Cathy, James and Laura were tireless in their work, pursuing each line of enquiry and working closely with the victims and witnesses to ensure the conviction of two very dangerous individuals.

“I’m proud to have such tenacious and dedicated officers working for Northamptonshire Police helping to keep our communities safe.”

• Nicholas Taylor, 47, was found guilty of 62 charges, including rape, indecency with a child and supply of Class A drugs. During the trial he pleaded guilty to one count of child cruelty. He was given a life sentence and must serve 18 years.

• Joan Taylor, 44, was found guilty of 22 charges, including rape, indecency with a child and supply of Class A drugs. She pleaded guilty to nine additional charges prior to the start of the trial. She was sentenced to 18 years.