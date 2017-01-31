Demolition of Nene Park stadium put on hold for now

The owner of Nene Park stadium has agreed to halt demolition and meet with interested parties to see if an agreement can be reached.

Tom Pursglove, MP for Corby and East Northants, has received a letter from the chief executive of East Northants Council David Oliver saying Keith Cousins, owner of the stadium in Irthlingborough, is willing to meet with interested parties to discuss its future.

The letter follows a discussion between Mr Pusglove, Wellingborough MP Peter Bone and Mr Oliver.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Pursglove said: “It is very pleasing that the owners have not only agreed to meet, but have halted any demolition work on site, pending that meeting taking place, which we are now in the process of organising. “Although a challenging situation, with limited options available, I do hope that a solution can be found which protects at least part of the existing Nene Park pitch and stadium facilities.

“Clearly, there is a need for additional footballing facilities in East Northamptonshire, to service local clubs, including AFC Rushden & Diamonds, and it will be interesting to explore whether Nene Park can form part of the solution, through any redevelopment scheme.

“I really do believe that it is worth having one last look at this, and I will be sure to post further updates as I have them.”

The letter to Mr Pursglove from Mr Oliver says: “Further to my recent discussions with you and Peter about what could possibly be done by way of a final attempt to save the stadium before the bulldozers move in, I have been in touch with the owner, Keith Cousins, and he would be very happy to attend a meeting with interested parties to see if an agreement can be reached.”

A date has not yet been set for the meeting.

