Delivery firm’s van blocks Northampton pensioner's window...and has not moved for a MONTH

A Northampton pensioner's flat window has been blocked by a FedEx van for five weeks...and it’s only now the company says it will look into it.

The delivery van has not moved in more than a month and is now all she can see out of her window.

The van on Balfour Road. The woman said: "It just appeared overnight and hasn't moved. I just want it gone."

The woman, who lives in Balfour Road, off Kingsthorpe Road, and who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "It just appeared overnight and I've never seen it move. It's been there five weeks now.

"I rang FedEx, who said they would get back to me and they never did. I rang the police, but they said it was taxed and legal so they wouldn't d anything about it. I put a note on it asking if they could remove it and that disappeared.

"I just want it gone.

"I've just come out of hospital after having an operation and I can't walk very far, but I've had to park around the corner as the van is blocking my spot.

"And it's just so depressing to look at. It's all I can see and it's blocking all the light to my flat. It's just so frustrating.

"It belongs to someone."

A representative from FedEx told the Chronicle & Echo the company would look into why the van was there and would take appropriate action.