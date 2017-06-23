Delays on Northampton road after cyclist is reportedly involved in incident

A cyclist has reportedly been involved in an collision on a Northampton road.

Traffic was partially blocked on Kettering Road at the junction with The Avenue, in Spinney Hill, after the incident was first reported at 6:50am today (June 23).

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to an incident at around 7.50am where a motorcar had collided with a cyclist."

"We confirmed that an ambulance was not required as the cyclist had only suffered minor injuries.

"An obstruction on the road has now been cleared and traffic is moving as normal."