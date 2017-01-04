Delays after three-vehicle crash on A43 between Northampton and Kettering

Drivers faced delays following a three-vehicle crash on the A43 today (Wednesday).

Police were called to the incident on the A43 near the Shell garage at Moulton at about 8.20am.

Two vehicles and an HGV were involved in the crash, which led to delays for drivers travelling along the road between Northampton and Kettering during rush-hour.

A spokesman for Northants Police said there did not appear to be any serious injuries.

But officers are still at the scene, where there are still restrictions on the southbound carriageway.