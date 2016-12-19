Delayed Chilli Village restaurant in Northampton is taking bookings for opening night this week

A long-delayed restaurant in a prominent Northamampton building is set to open its doors on Thursday after unveiling its menu online.

Chilli Village, situated next to the former St Edmund's Hospital in Wellingborough Road, had been due to open back in 2014.

The project has been hit by delays and, recently, owners were told to remove a set fo wooden smoking huts from outside the venue as they lacked planning permission.

However, the restaurant is now taking bookings for opening night on Thursday, December 22.

Bosses placed a copy of its menu on the Chilli Village Facebook page on Saturday evening.

The food selection - which is Mediterranean despite the name - features main courses priced between £18 and £28.

The post on Saturday read: "THANK YOU for being patient. This is not exactly as we want it and may add a few dishes by next week and play with the design! But we know you want to see what we're going to be selling! Highly recommend the Octopus and Quail!"

While some commenters on the page were surprised at what they saw as high prices, others were excited at the prospect of finally seeing inside the former Fusion buffet site reopen.

One wrote: "I think the menu sounds fab, just surprised at the pricing. But I'm prepared to pay for decent food with impeccable service, so will find out next week." 🤔

For more information, head to the Chilli Village Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChilliVillageNN1