Delay-hit Delapré Abbey scheme needs an extra £490k of council funding

Northampton Borough Council’s Cabinet will be asked to agree a further £490,000 of funding for work at Delapré Abbey.

The additional funds are being sought to complete a series of 'supplementary pieces of work', which fall outside the scope of the original contract with restoration firm, Robert Woodhead Limited, the council says.

Screens have now been removed from the grounds of Delapr Abbey, allowing an unrestricted view of the refurbished site.

These include alarm upgrades, additional security measures, decorating further rooms and improved car parking.

Northampton Borough Council leader Councillor Jonathan Nunn (Con, Nene Valley) said: “We’ve worked closely with Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust throughout this project to ensure the buildings are the best they can be.

“The trust believes that a reasonable amount of additional funding at this stage to complete rooms across the wider Abbey site will help create a more attractive visitor offer and avoid later disruption.

“While Robert Woodhead continues work to deal with snagging issues arising from the original work, it’s appropriate for cabinet to consider whether it’s sensible for us to bring the project to full completion.”

During a Cabinet meeting tomorrow, June 21, members will be asked to approve a budget of £490,000 for the work.

The extra funding comes in addition to the extra £930,000 the borough council gave the project last year and a 3650,000 fund approved in February, which was required due to unexpected delays to the scheme.

The latest funding will bring the total cost of the project over the £8 million mark.