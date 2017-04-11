Death of lead actor in Northampton play puts all performances back by a week 'at the earliest'

The Northampton debut of a play set to tour the country has been postponed following the death of its lead actor.

Tim Pigott-Smith, 70, died on April 7, three days before starring in the opening night of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman at Northampton's Royal & Derngate Theatre.

He was set to star in a production of Death of a Salesman at the Royal & Derngate Theatre.

All performances have now been put back for another week "at the earliest", the theatre has said.

A spokeswoman from the Royal & Derngate Theatre said: "We are contacting all ticket holders directly to let them know that there will be no performances going ahead of Death of a Salesman at Royal & Derngate until Tuesday 18 April at the earliest.

"We continue to work on plans for the production’s future and will update more when we are able. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Mr Pigott-Smith was found dead at a private address in Northampton at around 9.45am on Friday, April 7.

The Royal & Derngate.

He appeared in dozens of British television shows over his 50-year career, including The Jewel in the Crown and Downton Abbey.

A statement, released by Mr Pigott-Smith's agent John Grant, said: “It is with deep regret that I have to announce the sad news that Tim Pigott-Smith died this morning.

“Tim was one of the great actors of his generation.

“Much loved and admired by his peers, he will be remembered by many as a gentleman and a true friend. “He will be much missed.

“We ask that you respect the privacy of his wife, the actress Pamela Miles, and his son Tom and the family.”

His performance as Charles in Mike Bartlett’s play, King Charles III, at the Almeida Theatre then in the West End and on Broadway, won him Olivier and Tony Award nominations and has been made in to a TV film which will be broadcast on BBC 2 later this year.