Day sends message to Saints supporters after hitting double hundred

Christian Day sent a message of thanks to Saints supporters on social media after making his 200th appearance for the club.

Day skippered Jim Mallinder's men in Saturday's 27-20 defeat to Leicester Tigers at Welford Road.

It was a disappointing result for the lock and his team-mates, who saw their hopes of making the Anglo-Welsh Cup semi-finals dealt a huge blow.

But Day was at least able to reflect on one positive, which was the amount of appearances he has managed to make since moving to Saints in 2008.

"Thank you for all the messages of support, not just yesterday, but for the whole nine seasons that I've been a Saint," Day wrote on Twitter.

"It's a privilege to get to play sport as your job, and it's an honour to represent a club like Northampton Saints so many times.

"This club has taken me places and given me opportunities which I could only have wished for when I started out.

"Thank you to all the fans who have stayed behind the team. We are not performing as we would like, but rest assured we are striving to improve.

"Your support is one of the reasons this club will always be amongst the best."