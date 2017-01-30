Specialist dive teams searching a lake in Northampton as part of the David Brickwood murder investigation "found a number of items", police said this morning.

The team spent four days searching Eastfield Park Lake but detectives say it is too early to say whether the items recovered are related to the murder.

Divers search Eastfield Park Lake in Northampton as part of the investigation into the murder of David Brickwood

Divers were looking for a murder weapon, or any items that may have been taken during the raid on Mr Brickwood's house. Mr Brickword, 74, was stabbed in his home in Lindsay Avenue, Abington, in the early hours of Saturday, September 26, 2015.

No-one has yet been charged with his murder.

Speaking this morning, Det Insp Phil Mills, from the investigation team, said: “While we have recovered a number of items, although it is too early to say at this stage whether the items are related to the murder of David Brickwood. The items we have recovered will now undergo a forensic assessment.

"I would continue to urge anyone who has information in relation to David’s murder to either contact the police or Crimestoppers.”

Divers search Eastfield Park Lake in Northampton as part of the investigation into the murder of David Brickwood

Detectives believe Mr Brickwood was deliberately targeted with the offenders planning to rob him and going prepared to use violence.

Two Ford Focus cars seen near Mr Brickwood's house on the night of his murder have not been located.

Anyone with information about these cars should contact the investigation team on Northampton 101 or via Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111

Divers search Eastfield Park Lake in Northampton as part of the investigation into the murder of David Brickwood

Divers search Eastfield Park Lake in Northampton as part of the investigation into the murder of David Brickwood