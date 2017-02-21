Daventry residents asked for their views on proposed town centre cinema

A consultation process is underway into plans to build a cinema in Daventry and local people are being invited to take part in an online survey to establish what they would like to see in their cinema.

As Daventry’s population is set to almost double by 2021, Daventry District Council is working in partnership with a range of organisations to deliver its Town Centre Vision, a regeneration programme aimed at improving the town’s amenities and economic and social vitality. As part of these ambitious plans to create a sustainable, thriving town, there is the potential for the inclusion of a cinema.

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, and the Errol Flynn Filmhouse are working with Daventry District Council and its development partner, Henry Boot Developments Ltd, to progress plans which will see the inclusion of a cinema in the proposed redevelopment of Daventry Town Centre, and are leading the consultation process to find out more about local people’s film-going habits and what they would look for in a new cinema for the town.

The online survey can be found here

There are also opportunities for people to give their views in person at an ongoing series of events. The survey team will next be in the foyer at Daventry Leisure Centre on Wednesday 22 February from 10am till 12noon, and in Market Square on Tuesday 7 March from 12noon till 2pm, with more sessions to follow in due course.

Plans for the cinema will be developed in response to this consultation and the needs of the local community, but there is the expectation that the new filmhouse could include up to three screens showing a mix of mainstream and independent films.