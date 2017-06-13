Daventry charity given Royal award

A Daventry charity has been selected as a recipient of The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Daventry Area Community Transport (DACT) has been given the award, which they say is the equivalent of an MBE for volunteer services.

Rob Kinning, chief executive at DACT, said: “This represents a tremendous achievement for DACT, but more importantly reflects the contribution that volunteers have given to make this organisation what it is today.

“We are immensely proud of the recognition that this award represents and I just want to say how much we have appreciated the support of the Daventry Express and Northampton Chronicle and Echo.

“I am so proud of all our DACT Volunteers past and present who have made this award possible and I believe it is just reward and recognition for all they do – ‘for the community, by the community’.

“The wide-ranging services provided by DACT have a major impact upon thousands of grateful residents of the Daventry district and surrounding areas.”

A signed certificate from Her Majesty the Queen (to be presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire at a date to be arranged) will be displayed here in the DACT Office together with an English Crystal with the QAVS insignia in due course.