Date set for emergency maintenance on Northampton's Eleanor Cross

Survey work to renovate a "neglected" Northampton landmark will begin next month, the borough council says.

Local historians have been calling for the council to "save" the Hardingstone Eleanor Cross, in London Road, from falling into disrepair after disputes over who was responsible for its upkeep.

But work to maintain the 13th-Century monument will begin on October 16.

Councillor Tim Hadland, cabinet member for regeneration, said: “We all want to see the cross protected and that is precisely why the borough council has pushed ahead.

“The key thing now is that we ensure appropriate access is possible with the absolute minimum of disruption to the site while the work takes place."

In April, local history group Friends of Northampton Castle called on the county council and borough council to step forward and claim responsibility for the cross.

The new survey has been commissioned by Northampton Borough Council - but say they are still "investigating ownership of the monument".

Speaking in April, Mike Ingham, chair of the Northamptonshire Battlefield Trust, said: "The Eleanor Cross could be one cold snap away from falling apart and something needs to be done now."

The cross is one of just three surviving monuments of 12 commissioned by Edward I between 1291 and 1294. It is both a scheduled monument and Grade I listed building.

A Historic England spokesperson said: “We welcome the commissioning of a condition survey by Northampton Borough Council to assess what works are required to safeguard the town’s nationally important Eleanor Cross for our own and future generations.

“We continue to support the Borough Council as they plan and timetable this work and are pleased to have confirmation that the survey will start shortly.”