'Dangerous' peadophile from Northampton handed 12 years behind bars

A 72-year-old man from Northampton has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after being found guilty of sexual offences against children.

Bruce Meeks, formerly of Boothville, Northampton, was sentenced on Tuesday July 4 after being convicted in April of five counts of sexual assault on a male and one count of causing/inciting a male child aged under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The offences were committed between 2007 and 2014.

Detective Constable Ruth Mayer said: “We welcome the sentence handed down by the judge in this case.

“Meeks is a dangerous individual who abused his position as a well-known and trusted member of the community to prey on vulnerable young boys.

“I would like to thank all the families involved in this enquiry for their patience and continued support. This sentence clearly reflects the seriousness of the offences committed and I hope it goes someway to helping the victims and their families come to terms with what has happened.

Meeks will serve a minimum of eight years in prison and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.