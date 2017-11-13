'Dangerous' and violent man beat woman with pole from a baby cot during campaign of abuse

A man who knocked out his Northampton girlfriend's tooth, beat her with the pole from her baby's cot and split her lip during a violent campaign of domestic abuse was given an extended period of jail.

Daniel Allen, 26, of Hood Street, Daventry, had already spent the best part of his 20s behind bars for previous offences of assault and aggravated burglary before appearing at Northampton Crown Court yesterday.

But the 26-year-old could spend a further two-and-half years in prison for a serious of violent assaults against his ex-girlfriend at an address in Northampton.

Allen pleaded guilty to two charges of causing actual bodily harm to his partner between midway through a trial this month.

Yesterday, recorder Christopher Donnellan QC, was satisfied the defendant was "dangerous" enough to warrant an extended sentence.

Sentencing him, he said: "You were beating her for months and you controlled her by beating her.

"She was scared of you, you were possessive and jealous.

"She feared you would hurt her child. On one occasion you said you would spray deodorant in the face of the child.

"You apologised after each of these offences, but you didn't stop.

"You emotionally blackmailed her and you said that if you were sent to prison you would kill yourself and there were also occasions you said you would kill her."

Following an argument over a mobile phone in March, Allen punched his partner so hard it knocked out a tooth.

Though the assault brought about the end of their nine-month relationship, he continued with a campaign of abuse.

On one occasion between March and April 28, Allen held a pillow over the victim's face, on another he put a cigarette out on her.

However, the court heard that Allen - who appeared at court yesterday via a video link - had shown little in terms of remorse since the offences.

"You are more interested in blaming her for the downfall of the relationship," said recorder Donnellan QC.

Allen, who has a number of violent convictions on his record, will spend at least two-thirds of a 32-month prison sentence behind bars, but he will remain on licence for a further two years after his release.

Mitigating for Allen, Richard Paton-Philip said the defendant's previous violent offences were committed when he was much younger and against other men.

"There was no indication in his history to suggest any form of domestic violence," he added before stating that Allen has taken some steps to address "some of his violent behaviour over a period of time."